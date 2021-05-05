La Crosse County asking for public input on new comprehensive plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County officials would like to hear from residents regarding the Envision 2050 Comprehensive Plan.

The county said the plan "should create a vision for a sustainable and thriving La Crosse County that reflects its diverse community."

“We want all La Crosse County residents to know their voice matters,” said La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse in a statement. “With your help, our Comprehensive Plan will create a bold vision for the future of La Crosse County and a realistic path for how we get there.”

An online survey is available from the county for public input. Click here to go to the survey. The website has information on population statistics and environmental trends in the county.

Besides the survey, the county plans on holding forums, online tools, and a phone line to gather the thoughts of residents.

The county said once finished, the plan will guide its budgets, land use, and natural resource policies for the next decade.

“We realize the process of developing a Comprehensive Plan might not sound very exciting to most people,” Handy said. “But this document is absolutely critical to building a resilient and thriving La Crosse County, and we need your help to create a path that can fulfill that vision.”

