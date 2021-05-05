Local celebration of Cinco de Mayo

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A Mexican holiday celebration is a boost for some area restaurants. Cinco de Mayo is often called Mexican Independence day, and is celebrated as such with fiestas and party atmosphere's at many restaurants and bars. However, that is incorrect as far as history goes. Mexican Independence Day is actually celebrated annually on September 16th. Cinco de Mayo commemorates the battle and victory over the French back in 1862. That's when the Mexican army defeated Napolean III at the battle of Puebla.

That battle, victory and cause for celebration has transformed itself into a spring event. Area restaurants like Fiesta Mexicana on the La Crosse's southside look forward to the popular day.

"We always get ready and we always celebrate all day long," said Enrique Valera, owner of Fiesta Mexicana. "We have customers who celebrate with us, it's a fiesta for us, a fiesta for Cinco de Mayo."

The weather this year, also allowing for patrons to celebrate as well as relax outside on the patio. Fiesta Mexicana has celebrated the holiday for as long as they have been a part of the La Crosse community over the past 18 years.

t