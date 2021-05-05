Mayo Clinic Health System moving campus vaccination location

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The place where people can go to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is relocating at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Beginning Monday, May 10, the vaccination location is moving back to the MCHS's former Occupational Health building at the corner of 10th and Market streets.

Vaccinations are scheduled weekdays between 1 p.m and 5 p.m.

They recommend appointments, but walk-ins spots are available.

It comes as the demand for vaccinations is decreasing according to MCHS. To date, they've provided more than 45,000 vaccinations to community members.

“Demand for vaccine appointments has markedly decreased as the number of vaccinated individuals and vaccination sites in the community has grown. Similarly, the volume of COVID-19 testing needed has decreased as the infection rate in the community has steadily declined,” said Ben Anderson, the nurse administrator for MCHS in La Crosse. “This is good news in our community, however we hope more come forward or those who haven’t done so become vaccinated in hopes of getting past this pandemic.”

For people waiting to get their second vaccination, MCHS is notifying them regarding the change in location. They're also posting signs to guide people to the new site.

Patients in Southwest Wisconsin can schedule their appointment using Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic App. Enroll in Patient Online Services. If patients don't have an account, they can enroll in Patient Online Services. Patients without access to Patient Online Services can call 608-392-7400 to schedule their appointment to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The former Occupational Health building is also the location for COVID-19 testing for MCHS. It is offered daily from 8 a.m. until noon in a separate area in the building.