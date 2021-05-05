Merkel stresses importance of close trans-Atlantic relations

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stressed the importance of the trans-Atlantic relationship with the United States. “The United States are and will remain the most important partner of Europe,” Merkel said Wednesday in Berlin. She conceded that, “our partnership during the last few years wasn’t as vital as it could have been,” but expressed relief that after the election of President Joe Biden the cooperation with the U.S. has become closer again. She said: “The news about trans-Atlantic cooperation is ‘back to business. Which is, however, different from ’business as usual.’”