Moon Tunes concert series returns to Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Moon Tunes concert series is returning to Riverside Park this summer.

Moon Tunes will resume on June 3 and continue every Thursday until September 11. A crowd favorite, Bill Miller and Friends, will kick off the concert series

Moon Tunes brings free concerts to Riverside Park most Thursdays in the summer. It’s a joint venture between the La Crosse Rotary, the City of La Crosse Parks and Rec Department and community sponsors.

Food and beverages are available at each event.

You can check the Moon Tunes Facebook page for lineup changes or weather announcements.