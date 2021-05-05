Morant, Grizzlies hold on for 138-132 win over Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 37 points and 10 assists and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 139-135 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane scored 22 points off the bench, including a few key 3-pointers late, and Kyle Anderson added 20 points for the Grizzlies. Memphis overcame a big game from Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards, who tied his career high with 42 points. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points but ran into foul trouble when he picked up his fifth foul late in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell had 22 points and 14 assists in the loss.