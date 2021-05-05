Patrol investigating death of semi driver in Rochester lot

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a semi-trailer driver in a Rochester shopping center parking lot. Three Minnesota State Patrol troopers stopped the semi for a vehicle inspection around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday outside the Miracle Mile shopping center. The patrol said at 8:30 a.m., after troopers attempted to detain the trucker for failing to show identification, the driver took out a gun and fired two rounds to the head. The patrol says the driver was taken to a Rochester hospital and was later pronounced dead. No troopers fired their weapons, and no troopers were injured.