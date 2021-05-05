Pep’s Place, Pepsi’s first-ever fast-beverage restaurant comes to Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- Pepsi has recently introduced a new fast-beverage restaurant that will be launched across multiple citieis nationwide

The pop-up restaurant format focuses on how Pepsi products can pair perfectly with various foods.

Menu items include burgers, wings, sandwiches, and salads and come with your choice of side and favorite Pepsi beverage.

This pop-up will offer Pepsi fans the chance to create their own pairings with multiple Pepsi options including Pepsi Wild Cherry and their new Pepsi mango.

Locations in Wisconsin include: Appleton, Green Bay, Janesville, La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee. Minnesota locations include: Apple Valley, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Plymouth, Roseville, and St. Paul.

To order you can visit the Pep's Place website, Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats to place an order.