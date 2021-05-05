Registration open for WisCorps summer camps

(WXOW) - Summer camp applications through WisCorps are now available for kids.

The summer camps feature plenty of nature-themed activities with programs centered on science, technology, Reading, engineering, arts, and math. Children of all abilities are invited to participate.

New this summer, WisCorps is expanding sessions for campers 9-12. The two new camps will focus on community science and exploring careers in conservation. Campers will also work alongside the WisCorps Mayor's Crew.

WisCorps will follow COVID-19 protocol which means camps will have a reduced capacity, ample room for social distancing, and all campers and staff will be required to wear a mask.

Scholarships are available for families who are in need of assistance.

Contact steph.hanna@wiscorps.org to sign up or learn more information. Head to the WisCorps website for more information.