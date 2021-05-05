Skip to Content

Romania investigates case of bear killed by Austrian prince

New
11:07 am National news from the Associated Press

BUCHAREST (AP) — Romanian authorities say police will investigate a possible poaching case involving an Austrian prince who is reported to have “wrongly” killed a massive male bear in a trophy hunt on a visit to the country’s Carpathian Mountains in March. Official hunting documents seen by The Associated Press confirm that Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein was granted a four-day hunting permit in March in Covasna County and that on March 15 he “harvested” a 17-year-old bear, for which he reportedly paid the princely sum of 7,000 euros ($8,400). A senior official in Romania’s environmental ministry told The Associated Press that an investigation into the case was launched on April 29. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content