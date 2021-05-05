“Roof of the future” installed in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - An Onalaska man is one of the first in the Midwest to have a Tesla Solar Roof installed for his home.

The Elon Musk founded company, Tesla, began developing solar roofs in 2018. The Tesla Solar Roof consists of glass panels with a solar grid inside of those glass panels. Those panels are then connected to the electrical grid of the home. Tesla Solar Roof tiles are more than three times stronger than standard roofing tiles and are engineered for all-weather protection.

Homeowner Pete Norenberg says he is proud to be one of the first in the Midwest to have this cutting-edge project done and hopes to shape the future of solar energy. "I am just so excited to be the cutting edge. It feels like such a new product that is needed in this world and I am just enthused beyond belief to be part of it right from the beginning," said Norenberg. "Truly this is the beginning stages and I am there taking advantage of it. I feel like when we are old men this will be the standard on every single house will have this."

Ledegar Roofing is a certified Tesla Solar Roof installer, and they say this is only the second home in the area to have this type of roof. Project Manager Zeke Koonce says he expects this type of roofing project to be the wave of the future. "It's great, it's something our company is really proud to say we can be a part of moving toward the future in solar roofing, renewable energy, being green. I truly think down the line each and every house will have some sort of solar integrated panels on their roof."

To learn more about the Tesla Solar Roof, click here.