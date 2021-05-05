Small business pandemic relief grants of up to $10 million still available

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse Small Business Development Center held an informational meeting on Wednesday to help restaurants find federal grant money to get them through the rest of the pandemic.

"They can actually get up to $10 million so this program is pretty comprehensive," Consultant and outreach specialist Mike Walker said. "There's a number of factors to determine how much you ultimately might get but it is a very powerful tool for small businesses."

Walker said it's rewarding work to help businesses survive.

"It's been a privilege to help serve some of those local community members who are hardest hit by this pandemic in their business," he said.

Yummi's Cuisine co-owner Zong Lor opened his restaurant in January and has not needed financial help yet.

"When you think about the economy you might be thinking, 'Oh you know now might not be the perfect timing,''' Lor said. "We took a risk and eventually it just got better."

Lor said the La Crosse community put in extra effort to eat locally during the pandemic.

"With this being a smaller community... people are really helping out with these small businesses," Lor said.

Less fortunate businesses can find applications and grant information at the following websites: