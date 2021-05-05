Spring showers return after morning sunshine

Morning clear and calm skies have brought a chilly start to the day. Frost may have developed overnight with temperatures into the 30s. Frost Advisory will expire at 9 am this morning, but keep your eyes peeled for more of these advisories into the weekend(Saturday AM).

The clear skies will start temperatures on a warming trend into the low 60s. With light winds, it will feel more comfortable today. Yet, the sunshine will be disturbed by cloud cover into the mid-afternoon as the next rain chance arrives.

Light spring showers push into the region after sunset. No thunder or severe weather expected as showers will bring around a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Showers will dissipate by tomorrow morning as they head east.

Thursday will be a near copycat of Wednesday’s forecast with morning sun with nighttime showers. Yet, winds will be stronger to keep a cooler feel to the air as highs stay in the 50s.

By Friday, rain chances are out and the sunshine will round off the work week with temperatures in the low 60s. The weekend rainfall chances have trended south. So, it could be a dry weekend but temperatures will remain cooler under cloudier skies.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett