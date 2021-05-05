States push back against use of facial recognition by police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State lawmakers across the U.S. are reconsidering the tradeoffs of facial recognition technology amid civil rights and racial bias concerns. At least seven states already have enacted restrictions limiting government use of the technology and about 20 states are debating additional bills. States want to know how and why the technology is being used. Complaints about false identifications during protests over the killing of George Floyd prompted Amazon, Microsoft and IBM to pause sales of their face recognition software to police. The head of the National Sheriffs’ Association calls it “fear-mongering politics at its worst.”