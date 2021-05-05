UW-La Crosse International Education & Engagement Office honored with a prestigious award

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW) - Those working in the UWL International Education & Engagement (IEE) Office were awarded the 2021 Hong Rost Memorial Leadership Award for Innovation in International Education Student Services.

The award honors the life of Rost who came to La Crosse from China in 1991. From there she worked on campus as assistant director of International Education from 1995-2010, then she became the director of international Education at UW-Stout.

Unfortunately, Hong Rost lost her life in a car accident in 2014, but her energetic and innovative leadership to her colleagues, students, and peers is reflected through the award.

Karolyn Bald, interim director of UWL IEE, commented on receiving the award and how her team reflects the values of Hong Rost.

“Having known Hong and the tremendous energy she exuded, she would have been very proud of your commitment, drive and perseverance this year. Despite a challenging year, you all pulled together and re-imagined international education programs, student support and recruitment.”

Overall, UWL stated, that the following reasons were some that set their International Education Student Services apart from others;

a partnership with Academic Programs International to offer the first Virtual Global Community Engagement Lab, which grew to 41 students from nine universities and 15 different countries working together in an interdisciplinary program that impacted local communities worldwide.

new welcoming efforts on campus, providing small care packages and handwritten notes of support to all international students.

fulfilling the Democratic Republic of the Congo student’s dream to see the flag of her home country fly over campus. In a December unveiling ceremony, an alumnus and his family were invited to also witness the flag’s first flight in the campus’ new area for international flags. See: https://www.uwlax.edu/alumni/lantern/im-home/

Bald was also very proud of how her team came together this year and last to become a well rounded team that could provide support and adapt to the virtual environment.

For more information about the Hong Rost Memorial Leadership Award for Innovation in International Education Student Services, visit here. For more information on UWL's International Education Student Services, visit here.