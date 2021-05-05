Volunteers resume flower deliveries to patients at Gundersen

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - External flower deliveries were suspended in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With vaccine numbers increasing, volunteers have been able to return to Gundersen at La Crosse's Main Campus.

Patients receiving flowers from family members say it's already making a difference.

"Something as simple as flowers can bring so much more happiness and joy to our patients and the nursing staff is so grateful to be receiving them again as well," said Lori Van Lin, Director of Volunteer Services for Gundersen Health System.

Volunteers are ready to receive external flower donations as well as arrangements purchased through the Gundersen Gift Shop. Deliveries occur Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Van Lin adds, "Families are happy about it, and our volunteers are happy about it."

Information on ordering flowers through the Gift Shop can be found here: https://www.gundersenhealth.org/patients-visitors/gift-shop/