Walz to discuss timeline to end COVID-19 restrictions in live address Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce plans to dial back COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

According to an emailed statement from Walz's spokesperson, Teddy Tschann, the governor will announce a timeline to end COVID-19 restrictions in the state in a live address at noon on Thursday. The plan will also include "doubling down on vaccination efforts."

According to the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Data, as of Monday, 46.7% of all Minnesotans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 36.1% of Minnesotans who have completed the vaccine series.

"The vaccine is here and it has proven to be our best tool to control the virus," the statement said. "It’s time to roll up our sleeves, get vaccinated, and crush the virus.”