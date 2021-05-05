Weber Health teams up with local businesses to offer rewards to those getting vaccinated

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Weber Health is encouraging people to get vaccinated by teaming up with Sabadash and local businesses as they offer rewards for getting vaccinated.

Kevin Tyburski, marketing and communications coordinator said Weber Health has been a state-approved vaccine site since January, and recently they have gone to walk-ins on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. They offer both appointments and walk-ins now.

The idea of offering rewards came about after talking with someone from the Sabadash app, explained A.J. Moore, business development manager at Weber Health. Sabadash helps people find local deals. Moore said a lightbulb just went off after he was asked about the vaccine clinic.

"We kind of both had the lightbulbs go off in our heads that it was a good opportunity for the community to promote vaccinations through the site and partner with them," said Moore.

"He had already been having some discussions with area businesses about vaccinations in general and how important it would be to the community to getting people back out in those establishments so it was kind of a perfect storm that it worked out that we could do it."

Over the last week Moore said they really put the idea together and got businesses involved in it. He said he believes there are a few aspects of it that will motivate people to get vaccinated.

"There are a couple pieces to it. One is just extending the visibility. Anytime you can get that information, the scheduling, in front of people or at least peak some interest in it, is a good thing and it encourages more people to pursue being vaccinated," said Moore. "The premiums from those local establishments are a great incentive and a great way for them to show their support for vaccinations."

He said the more people participate, the more many will feel comfortable in engaging in commerce and going throughout the community and getting back to normal for them.

"The area supporters of this really see the value in that," said Moore.

Most of the businesses involved were already promoting their business on the Sabadash app but if any want to get involved it is just a matter of contacting Sabadash. They printed 100 vouchers to give out to people, so far they have given out about 30. Moore said if they see that people are really using them,

One restaurant participating is Soulas Cuisina. Manager Greg Saliaras, said they got involved after being approached by a local non-profit that is working with Weber Health. He said they are offering 'take the shot, get a shot,' which is something that has been seen across the country.

"I think it's the last final little push for people to just get convinced, 'take the shot,' and reach the levels that we need to get to," said Saliaras.

He said the last year has been very tough so anything they can do to get back to normal, they will.

"There's a lot of information going around about the vaccines. Some people believe they work, some people believe they don't work. Some are on the bubble so it's kind of nice to encourage people. The people who are willing to take the shot, it's nice to reward them," said Saliaras.

Currently the businesses participating and what they are offering: