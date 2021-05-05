Westbrook leads Washington against Milwaukee after 24-assist outing

Washington Wizards (30-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (41-24, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Russell Westbrook leads Washington into a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks following a 24-assist game in the Wizards’ 154-141 win over the Pacers.

The Bucks are 26-11 against conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 119.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Wizards have gone 12-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 9.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 133-122 on March 15. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring 28.5 points per game, and is averaging 11.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Bryn Forbes is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Westbrook has shot 44.1% and is averaging 21.8 points for the Wizards. Ish Smith is averaging 3.5 assists and 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 120.1 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 46.3% shooting.

Wizards: 8-2, averaging 126.5 points, 47.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jeff Teague: out (abdominal), Axel Toupane: out (oblique).

Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.