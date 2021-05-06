1 dead, 6 sickened in Indiana; carbon monoxide suspected

LEXINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Police say a woman died and six other people, including three children, received medical treatment after apparently being sickened inside a southern Indiana home by carbon monoxide fumes. Police say a gasoline-powered generator was being used inside the home, and a preliminary investigation revealed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Fifty-one-year-old Terri L. Hart was found dead Wednesday inside the home, while a 23-year-old and three children ages 6, 4 and three months, were taken to hospitals for treatment. Two other people were treated at the scene about about 25 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin tells WLKY-TV that the home’s residents had moved in Tuesday and the home did not have electricity service.