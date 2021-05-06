30-minute activities aim to provide quick, yet fun time outdoors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge's staff has created a collection of activities to help adventurers experience its top locations.

The Refuge's group of interns formulated a list of the top 5 locations the Refuge has to offer. The information was gathered in response to visitors and volunteers hoping to further explore what the Refuge has to offer.

The Brownsville Overlook, Goose Island County Park, Lytle's Landing, Reno Bottoms, and the Refuge's Visitor Center are the top locations to visit at the Refuge. Several locations offer canoe landings, in addition to bird watching and hiking at most of the locations.

"We describe the directions to these (5) locations, what to do there, and anything nearby you can participate in as well," said Michael Guss, an intern at the Refuge.

Guests must socially distance and wear a mask while on federal land. In addition to COVID protocols, adventurers need to recreate responsibly. This includes picking up trash and leaving no trace of your time in the habitat.

If interested in learning more about these locations, activities, or the Refuge itself, information can be found on it's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UpperMissNWFR/