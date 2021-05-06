Alabama House drops resistance, OKs medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives has overcome years of resistance in approving medical marijuana legislation. The vote to pass the bill came Thursday after two days of long and emotional debate in which key Republican lawmakers described switching sides in favor of the proposal. The bill would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana after getting a recommendation from a doctor. The bill now returns to the Alabama Senate to settle differences or to be sent to a conference committee. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the bill.