AP source: Sheldon Silver ordered back to federal prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is being returned to federal prison after federal authorities denied him home confinement. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Silver was released Tuesday from a federal prison on furlough while he awaited potential placement to home confinement. The 77-year-old Silver had been in prison since August, where he was serving more than six-year sentence at a prison in Otisville.