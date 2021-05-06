Aquinas with a strong performance against West Salem

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- Aquinas girls soccer hosting West Salem tonight at the Field for Kids in La Crosse.

Early on, West Salem's Audrey Godlewski gets the penalty kick into the right goal corner to tie it 1-1.

Aquinas rallies back hard throughout the game. Elsa Benson sets up for the penalty kick and she puts Aquinas ahead 2-1.

Later, Fiona O'Flaherty helps continue that lead putting Aquinas up 3-1.

Aquinas stays strong throughout the game and wins 4-2.