Skip to Content

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not seeking reelection

11:13 pm National news from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced she will not seek a second term, an election-year surprise that marks a sharp turnabout for the city’s second Black woman executive. Less than a year ago she was among several political figures President Joe Biden considered to be his running mate. Bottoms disclosed her decision publicly in a lengthy open letter and accompanying video Thursday night after having told family and a close circle of supporters. Bottoms wrote that she had prayed about the decision with her husband, Derek, an executive at the Home Depot Inc.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content