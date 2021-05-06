Biden’s plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is outlining a plan to sharply increase conservation of public lands and waters over the next decade. A report to be issued Thursday recommends steps to achieve a nationwide goal to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. The “America the Beautiful″ report calls for a decade-long effort to support voluntary conservation and restoration efforts on public, private and tribal lands and waters from Maine to California as well as in Alaska and Hawaii. The report says the multiagency effort will create thousands of jobs and strengthen the economy. The Center for American Progress says about 12% of the nation’s lands and 25% of its waters are currently protected.