Cagle, Larson combine for 6 RBIs to lift Central over Logan, 12-7

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - It was an intra-city, softball battle on Thursday afternoon between the Central RiverHawks and Logan Rangers.

Central jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first. In the fourth inning, the lead was extended to 6. Whitney Mislivecek had an impressive line drive to left field which brought in Mary Wagner.

Logan wouldn't go down looking, Chariell Butler sent a ball well over the left field fence for a home run. Two batters later, Jazzy Davis hit an even further home run to bring the lead within 4.

Central's Macy Cagle put this one away in the 6th with a 2 RBI, line drive to left. Central defeats Logan, 12-7.

Central's Macy Cagle and Emily Larson each had 3 RBIs. Whitney Mislivecek also had an impressive stat line going 2 for 3, and came across the plate 3 times to count for 3 runs.

Logan's Jazzy Davis was 3 for 4, with 1 single, 1 double, and 1 home run. She scored 3 times and drove in 2 runs for the Rangers.