Celebrating National Nurses Day after a year-long battle with COVID-19

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - Thursday is National Nurses Day, a time to celebrate nurses and the work that they do every day.

Jo Stamer is a Registered Nurse at the Mayo Clinic in Caledonia. She is in her 23rd year as an RN and 12th year at Mayo.

While the pandemic has brought on new challenges to the status quo in the medical field, Stamer remembers advice from nursing school.

"They said to expect change, that's one thing we can guarantee, that it is going to change," said Stamer.

Mayo's Caledonia branch shut down for about six weeks and staff were relocated to homes, La Crosse, and Onalaska. In addition to relocation, Stamer states that changes occurred daily.

As the virus mutated and protocols evolved, the medical field adopted new methods to maintain dialogue with their patients. Specific changes Stamer notes from the last year are telemedicine and communication through online portals. Through virtual interaction, nurses have been able to connect with their patients which is Jo's favorite part of the job.

As the medical field continues to evolve and nurses learn to expect change, one thing hasn't changed over the course of 23 years.

"I encourage anyone who is thinking about nursing to do it. I have never regretted my decision and I don't think I ever will."