Chilly weather through the weekend

Instability clouds pop up…

Cold air in the mid levels of the atmosphere, and just enough moisture combined to bring pop up clouds and a few light showers Thursday afternoon. Those clouds kept highs below normal in the 50s and lower 60s.

Cold front tonight…

A reinforcing shot of cold air will swing through later tonight and for tomorrow. The cold front will give us a chance for a light shower or two tonight around the midnight hour, but amounts will be pretty small.

Allergy report…

Tree pollen season is continuing this week. Folks from Allergy Associates tell us that the tree pollens will likely remain high through May.

Colder weather through Monday…

Readings will likely top out in the 50s to lower 60s through Monday, before a warming trend brings us close to or above 70 by the end of next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden