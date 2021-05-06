EU mulls new reaction force as previous one gathers dust

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is considering setting up a 5,000-strong military force that could be deployed quickly to a potential conflict zone. The force would primarily be a brigade-sized land unit with the possibility to add naval equipment and perhaps aircraft. The aim would be to use it when a friendly government comes under attack. EU defense ministers discussed the proposal for an “initial entry force” on Thursday, but no agreement was reached. The plan has the backing of 14 member countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain The EU’s foreign policy chief also likes the idea. However, the EU has often proved reluctant to send troops into conflict areas.