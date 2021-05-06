Farm Rescue plants fields for farmer who suffered setbacks

WOLVERTON, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota farmer who broke his back, fell victim to COVID-19 and recently underwent surgery will nonetheless have corn and soybeans to harvest this fall thanks to an agricultural organization that helps those in need. The non-profit Farm Rescue helped Robert Nord plant his fields in North Dakota, not far from his homestead in Wolverton, Minnesota. The farm is Nord’s family’s sole source of income, so getting the crops in on time is a life saver. He says he is overwhelmed by the support. Farm Rescue has helped more than 700 families since its inception in North Dakota in 2005.