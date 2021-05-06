French fishermen gather boats in post-Brexit license protest

LONDON (AP) — French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off their coast have gathered their boats in protest off the English Channel island of Jersey. The head of a grouping of Normandy fishermen said about 50 boats from French ports joined the protest Thursday morning and gathered their fleet off the Jersey port of St. Helier. One Jersey fisherman likened the protest to “an invasion.” The British government says it sent two Royal Navy vessels to patrol the waters around Jersey and “monitor the situation.” The dispute is the first over fishing rights since Brexit. Jersey is a self-governing British Crown Dependency near the coast of northern France.