Glacier National Park demand outweighs ticket availability

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Park officials in Montana have made additional reservation tickets available this week for Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park after receiving complaints that the park was selling out too quickly. The temporary ticketed entry system for the iconic 50-mile alpine road was announced last month to manage congestion and avoid potential closures at the park because of the coronavirus pandemic and road construction. Park officials have said reservations for June sold out within minutes. Several residents and out-of-state visitors raised complaints about the system and the lack of availability. As a result, the park said the road is expected to open July 1 to allow more tickets to be released.