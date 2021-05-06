Goats return to Reagan Library to eat and create a firebreak

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — More than 350 goats are using their mouths to help protect The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum from wildfire danger. The herd returned this week to eat brush around the institution’s campus in the Southern California community of Simi Valley. Library spokeswoman Melissa Giller tells the Ventura County Star that the goats create a firebreak between the natural vegetation and the facility. Goats were credited with helping keep the library safe from a 2019 wildfire that came very close. There is not as much for the goats to eat this year because there has been little rain and little vegetation regrowth.