GROW Greenhouse to host plant sale this weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - What is a better way to ring in spring than with some new plants to add to your garden?

GROW Greenhouse at 624 Vine Street is hosting a plant sale this weekend. The sale takes place on Saturday, May 8 from 9 am to 3 pm and Sunday, May 9 from 10 am to 1 pm or while supplies last.

Proceeds from the sale go to help GROW'S garden-based educational programming which includes providing garden education at seven area schools as well as farm camp experiences and summer school for youth in the area The nonprofit also focuses on teaching youth about making healthy food choices through their seed to table hands-on learning experiences.

This weekend's sale is the first event hosted in the greenhouse since GROW and Hillview merged. Since the sale is open to the public, COVID-19 protocols such as mask-wearing social distancing, and limiting the number of people in the greenhouse are in effect.

To learn more about GROW in La Crosse and its mission, you can visit their website.