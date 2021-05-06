In the shadow of COVID-19, a toll on entertainment workers

NEW YORK (AP) — A new survey by The Actors Fund illustrates the depths of need created by the COVID-19 pandemic in the arts community. It reveals financial hardship, food insecurity and lost housing. The survey of 7,163 people helped by the organization found that 76 percent of respondents lost income and 40 percent reported reduced food security. Some 28 percent fell behind in rent or mortgage and 20 percent were forced to change housing and 10% had to sell a large asset, such as a house or a car. A massive 79% of respondents reported that COVID-19 had a negative impact on their mental health, with increased feelings of anxiety or depression.