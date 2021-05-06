India hits another grim virus record as oxygen demand jumps

NEW DELHI (AP) — Infections in India have hit another grim daily record as demand for medical oxygen jumped sevenfold and the government denied reports that it was slow in distributing life-saving supplies from abroad. The number of new confirmed cases breached 400,000 for the second time. A news report says 11 COVID-19 patients died when pressure in an oxygen line dropped suddenly in a government medical college hospital in southern India, possibly because of a faulty valve. Demand for hospital oxygen has surged since last month as India scrambles to set up large oxygen plants and transport oxygen. A sea bridge has been set up to ferry oxygen tankers from Bahrain and Kuwait.