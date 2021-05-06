Indonesia’s Sinabung spews column of volcanic ash into sky

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s rumbling Mount Sinabung has spewed a thick column of volcanic ash 1.7 miles into the sky. Villages nearby were relocated after past eruptions, and there were no further evacuations or casualties from Friday’s blast. People have been advised to stay 3 miles from the crater’s mouth and to be aware of ashfall and avalanches of volcanic debris. A monitoring official says activity at the volcano is increasing, and there was high potential for more eruption in the future. Sinabung is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia. Some 30,000 people have been forced to leave nearby homes in the past few years.