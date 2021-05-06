Interpol joins land and sea search for 2 Spanish children

MADRID (AP) — Interpol has posted on its website the photographs of two Spanish children who allegedly were taken by their father from the Canary Islands off West Africa. The international criminal police on Thursday issued so-called “yellow notices” for the girls, ages 1 and 6. That step is taken to help locate missing persons, often minors, or help identify people who are unable to identify themselves. The girls, Anna and Olivia, and their father Tomás Gimeno went missing 10 days ago in Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands. Their mother, who is divorced from their father, alleges he told her she would never see him or her daughters again.