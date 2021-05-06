Iowa man charged in March crash that killed Illinois man

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide after prosecutors accused him of being at fault for a March crash that killed an Illinois man. Television station KCCI reports that 32-year-old Zachary Russell Willer, of Pleasant Hill, was charged Wednesday with vehicular homicide by reckless driving and vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated. The Iowa State Patrol says Willer was behind the wheel when his vehicle hit a semitrailer that was stopped at traffic light near Southeast Polk High School. A passenger in Willer’s car, 23-year-old Dean Goodenough of Maple Park, Illinois, died from his injuries, and another passenger was injured.