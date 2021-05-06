Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested on attempted homicide charge after shooting at wife

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Charges are pending against a rural Jackson County man who is accused of shooting at his wife.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said that they got a 9-1-1 call from a woman around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday from a woman who said had shot a gun at her as she left the couple's residence in the Town of Manchester.

Deputies learned that the man, identified that Johnathan R. Heller, 36, was at the couple's home with their two-year-old child.

When deputies went to the residence, Heller cooperated with them and was taken into custody without incident according to the sheriff's office.

Heller was arrested on charges of first-degree attempted reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and intentionally discharging a

firearm into a vehicle.