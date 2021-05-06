Judge alters “red flag” process after Indiana FedEx shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All “red flag” cases filed by Indianapolis police will now come before a judge after an Indiana prosecutor was criticized for declining to pursue court hearings that could have prevented a man from accessing the guns used to shoot and kill eight people at a FedEx facility in the city last month. Judge Amy Jones oversees the filings of red flag cases in Marion County. She ruled this week that all red flag reports will now go straight to her courtroom, rather than to the prosecutor’s office. Indianapolis police will have 48 hours to submit those filings to the court. Two judges will then decide within 14 days whether to hold a hearing.