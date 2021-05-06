La Crescent students returning to the classroom after COVID outbreak

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Following a COVID-19 outbreak, middle and high school students in the La Crescent-Hokah School District are returning to the classroom next week.

In a letter to parents in the district which was also posted on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon May 6, Superintendent Kevin Cardille and other staff said that in-person learning resumes for grades 5-12 on May 11. Wednesday, May 12 is scheduled for a distance learning day for grades 5-12.

Those grades have been on distance learning since late April after a spike in cases in the schools. On April 27, the day students transitioned into distance learning, the district reported 33 cases of COVID-19 among students including 27 at the high school. In addition, they had more than 300 students in quarantine.

It said that "While the spread of COVID-19 between our students has not stopped, it has slowed. It will be important for all students, families, and staff to follow safety protocols to minimize the spread and to allow us to stay open until the end of this school year."

With the move, the district said that all activities can start practice again on May 10 with competition resuming on May 11.

Students at La Crescent-Hokah Elementary continue to remain under an in-person learning model.

The letter said the district continues to consult with the Minnesota Department of Health and Houston County Public Health regarding the spread of COVID-19 and continuing to offer in-person learning.