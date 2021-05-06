Man accused of lying about large group hike at Grand Canyon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Washington state man is accused of defying federal regulations by organizing a large group hike at the Grand Canyon. A complaint filed this week in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff alleges Joseph Don Mount took more than 150 people to the canyon in October for a rim-to-rim hike. A special use permit is required for groups of 12-30 people in normal years. Larger groups aren’t allowed, even if they split up. The park has further restricted group sizes during the pandemic. Mount did not return a message from The Associated Press on Thursday. He’s scheduled for a court hearing later this month.