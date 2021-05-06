Man accused of sex crimes pleads not guilty to 84 charges

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of sex crimes ranging from assault to possession of child pornography has pleaded not guilty to 84 charges. Forty-six-year-old Shane Stanger, of Burlington, faces 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault with an unconscious person, 66 counts relating to images or videos that rise to the level of a sex crime, six counts of child pornography and two counts of intimidating a witness. Investigators say Stanger videotaped his attacks against his victims, including five who were under 18 years old. One of the alleged victims was a 10-year-old girl.