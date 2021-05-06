Mayoral prayer breakfast goes virtual this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee Region Prayer Consortium hosted their La Crosse Mayoral Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning live on Facebook.

The message focused on the effects of COVID-19 on the community.

Prayers were centered on encouraging wisdom for national and local government leadership.

Special prayers were also said blessing the area's educational system, military, first responders, and the business community and for the community's unifying spirit.

"The Coulee Region is blessed with a strong faith community. We have many people whose faith guides them to help those in need and many strong leaders and public servants," said Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith.

The event in La Crosse on Thursday coincides with the National Day of Prayer.