Milwaukee takes home win streak into matchup with Houston

Houston Rockets (16-50, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (42-24, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Houston aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Bucks have gone 23-10 at home. Milwaukee scores 119.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Rockets are 8-23 on the road. Houston has an 8-35 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 143-136 on April 29. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 50 points to help lead Houston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Bryn Forbes is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 12 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

D.J. Augustin ranks third on the Rockets averaging 4.0 assists while scoring 9.2 points per game. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 4.4 assists and 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 122.1 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 45.7% shooting.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 106.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee).

Rockets: D.J. Wilson: out (health protocols), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (health protocols), John Wall: out for season (hamstring), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Christian Wood: out (ankle), Danuel House: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.