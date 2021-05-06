Minnesota mask mandates to end by July 1 as Walz eases rules

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has announced a timeline for lifting nearly all the state’s COVID-19 restrictions by May 28. His plans also drops the statewide masking requirement no later than July 1, or once 70% of Minnesotans age 16 and older get their first vaccine shot. The governor says Minnesota’s vaccination effort has put the state in a strong position to safely transition toward life as it used to be. The first step takes effect at noon Friday. It removes capacity limits for outdoor dining, events, and other get-togethers. About 59% of Minnesota’s population 16 years and older has received at least one vaccine shot, and nearly 46% have completed the series.