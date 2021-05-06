Need for foster care treatment, respite providers

(WXOW) - May is National Foster Care Month, and the Family & Children Center in La Crosse says they need more foster care treatment providers in the community.

The organization is looking for people who can provide a safe, stable, and welcoming home for kids that might be placed out of their home for a variety of reasons.

Vanessa Southworth, director of Minnesota Programs at the center, says it could be because their home is temporarily unsafe for them.

"It might be because they're having some mental health challenges that their parents are struggling with," added Southworth.

The treatment foster care team at the FCC can provide support that is need for the children to be successful in that home.

Southworth said day-by-day support looks like a safe space for that child to be in whether that's virtual schooling or other things are going on in their lives. Coordination with the FCC team is also vital to help support the child to schedule medical and health appointments.

If you'd like to sign up to be a foster parent or a respite care provider, visit the Family & Children's Center website.