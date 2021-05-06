Northside Elementary school principal reflects on her time in the district

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Northside Elementary and Coulee Montessori school principal Laura Huber is retiring from her position in the La Crosse School District. She reflected on her time as principal and the impact she left on many young lives.

Huber started her career teaching in the Madison Metropolitan School District. She taught elementary school, high school special education, and was an instructional coach. She was an assistant principal and then came to Northside. Huber has been the principal for eleven years now but it hasn't been easy geographically speaking.

"When I started, I was a principal across two buildings and three different communities. It was the Franklin building, the Roosevelt building, and then Coulee Montessori was also in the Roosevelt building," said Huber.

In her first few years as principal, she played a huge role in bringing those three schools together to get them moved into one building, now Northside Elementary and Coulee Montessori. She said being able to combine the communities has been the best part of being the principal.

"Being able to keep the uniqueness of Montessori and the uniqueness of the Northside Franklin, Roosevelt community. Being able to come together across things that are the same, mutual values, and still maintain the integrity of the unique communities," said Huber.

Larry McMahon, Dean of Students at Northside, said it will be part of her legacy.

"This building in general. When she got here we were still Roosevelt, Franklin, and part of her job was to help design this building and help put together the staff that now works in the building and is doing great things for students," said McMahon.

Now there are about 350-400 students all in one building.

"It's brought a lot more community. We were able to take a smaller school, Roosevelt had a smaller population, and at times it was difficult for them to do things with smaller numbers of classes. We are able to do field trips with the same grade level and not have to connect with another school to do a field trip," said McMahon.

He said having more staff members allows them to bounce ideas off of each other and they can all work together.

"It's really strengthened the staff and it's strengthened what we can do for kids," said McMahon.

Even after they were all combined, there were other challenges that presented, like the passing of Act 10.

"As educators we worried about our children and we worried about our funding and things like that so that was probably one of the more difficult times," said Huber.

And the last year was something no one could have imagined.

"I think the biggest challenge was to keep the good work going in a safe way. We have a trajectory of values and wanted to make sure those continued, even if our health challenges were barriers. It was figuring out how creatively we could get beyond those barriers," said Huber.

She said finding a way to address the needs of the whole child was difficult while still being consistent with their values. Huber said it gave them an opportunity to be creative and understand what their real mission is.

McMahon said they make a great team and together they round out the work they do at the school so she will be missed.

"She's very caring. She's also very much concerned with all the staff and all the students, making sure everything is running as smoothly as possible. She works tirelessly. She's up sending emails in the middle of the night, answering texts and things. She's very much into it," said McMahon.

Huber will now be moving on and teaching at Viterbo University but she said the things learned from being the principal will carry into her next role.

"I get to take all that I have learned here and see if I can share it with pre-service teachers and see if I can help them get their career started," said Huber. "It's an opportunity for me to give back after I have learned so much and grown so much both personally and professionally as an educator across my career."

For anyone looking to be an educator, Huber said it's an opportunity to serve.

"There's a lot of things in our world that they aren't the way they could be and as an educator you get the chance to make a difference in the world and that's just an awfully wonderful gift. A gift of service," said Huber.

Taking over as principal at Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori school will be Nicki Pope.